Let's stimulate local trade

EDITOR — Trade is a very important industry in every part of the world.

It is simply the trading of something for something else.

This can be one good for another good, one good for money, one good for a service, a service for a good, money for a service, etc.

Trade can be explained as the exchange of goods between the producers and the consumers.

Trade keeps civilisations prospering. We need to trade because we cannot produce everything we need to survive. This is where trade comes in.

Trade is essential as it keeps the populations of the world running.

Trade is important as it is a vital interaction for every country in the world. Without trade, countries would have to provide their own natural and national resources for every aspect in their daily life. Take for instance items such as food, clothing and technology.

This would mean that a country is completely self-reliant which is difficult if not impossible as the resource capacity for each country is limited.

In international trade, competition occurs at the firm level, while citizens of every country can benefit from free trade.

Citizens enjoy a greater variety of goods and services, and generally at a lower cost.

Trading is also intrinsic as it contributes a lot to the national economy. This provides income which can then be wisely used for development within the country such as by funding education and infrastructural development, health sector, among others.

Trading also adds to the economy as it provides millions of jobs across the globe.

Imagine a country that decides to isolate itself economically from the rest of the rich world.

The relationship between trade and economic growth has been thoroughly analysed, and the findings in most papers support the notion that greater openness to trade generates positive economic growth effects which helps citizens to survive better and combat poverty.

Trading is crucial especially exporting since it is one way of increasing sales potential, it expands the “pie” that the country earns money from.

It should be said over and over again that if companies are not yet selling regionally and nationally, then they should first aim at expanding their market share within the local market. Once they have saturated the national market, only then should they look beyond the borders of Zimbabwe.