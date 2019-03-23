Address street children's plight

EDITOR — A wide range of factors has made the street children issue in the country a difficult challenge to deal with.

There are a number of young children on streets in absence of specific care givers. They make streets their home, which is not right.

However, with the help of government, I think this is a problem we can overcome if we have the determination and right strategies.

Some of the street children have lost their parents. So with no one to give them proper care, they run away from home. But it should be the responsibility of parents or guardians to nurture their children to maturity.

The government should make tougher laws against child abandonment or abuse.

Many of the children on the streets in urban areas should instead be going to school.

Therefore, government should invest and rollout more programmes in education and health sectors to for the benefit of these children.

Besides, the government should set up some foster care homes for the children who don’t have where to stay. What these need most is feeding, accommodation, educating and care all of which are not hard to provide.

The police and Harare City Council should also ensure that street children are removed from the streets where they live-off from begging for money.

Street begging puts the lives of these at risk of getting involved in accidents.

I suggest that there should be countrywide campaigns to encourage parents and communities to take proper care of their children in order to stop them from opting for street life.