PSL, Fidelity seal deal 

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League president Farai Jere believes the top flight has opened a new chapter after the league signed a three-year deal with Fidelity Life Assurance in the capital yesterday.

The deal will see the financial institution take care of players’ medical care for the next three seasons.

In recent years, most PSL clubs have struggled to foot medical bills for injured players resulting in some cutting short their careers.

But this could be a thing of the past as Fidelity Life Assurance have come in to insure the players in a development that will bring relief to country’s top flight teams.

“Today (yesterday) marks the beginning of a new chapter and era as we celebrate a partnership that will bring a lot of opportunities for our players and clubs and ultimately success and development to our football,” Jere said.

“Our partnership with Fidelity Life Assurance will ensure that our football players and officials are looked after and as such can reach their full potential.

“Football is physically-demanding, there is an inherent risk of injury, medical complications and sometimes even death and therefore, our players require the best medical care to ensure prevention, management and treatment of any medical-related issues.

“The lack of medical support in football has in the past resulted in permanent injuries and premature retirement of great players.

“Our partnership with Fidelity Life Assurance will provide us with medical solutions that will allow the game of football to keep moving forward.

“At PSL, we take the medical and healthcare aspect of football very seriously and this partnership is very important to us.”

Fidelity Life chief executive, Reuben Jaya said 30 players plus a maximum of five technical team members will be covered.

“We are the official Life Partner Assurance and health partner to the PSL. The sponsorship details — fully paid for by Fidelity Life Assurance, therefore at no cost to the PSL teams include Life Assurance Cover,” he said.

The financial institution will provide funeral cover for the PSL players and technical team members, pay a lump-sum of $15 000 to permanently injured players and provide income protection of $500 per month per 12 months “should a player be injured and out of play for a while.”

The deal commences on March 30, when the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season kicks off.