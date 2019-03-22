New farmers should preserve our land

EDITOR — Our agriculture seems to have been improving despite the harsh conditions of climate change but we need to guard against the evil of monoculture that is growing maize on the same piece of land year after year.

We need to practice crop rotation to ensure more productivity of the soil.

The land we are working on is the same land that future generations will use to derive a livelihood.

As the population swells, land will become scarce.

If we take care of our land this will ensure that in the next 200 to 1 000 years and beyond, people will still thrive on the same land we are working on today.

We should ask ourselves if we are responsible users of this valuable resource.

If we have not been farming responsibly, it’s never too late to start to change from a wasteful approach to a conservative one.

Let’s all play our part and make sure that we preserve the land so that future generations can also benefit.