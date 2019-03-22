Mukanya, Jamanda collaborate

CHIMURENGA musician Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo is mentoring and imparting skills to young musicians through some collaborations and sharing the stage.

Recently, the veteran Blacks Unlimited leader collaborated with Ammi Jamanda, pictured, on the song Ruva Rangu. The track Ruva Rangu is one of his golden oldies.

Jamanda was ecstatic about the development.

“It is an honour to collaborate with mdhara Mukanya considering that he rarely collaborates with musicians,” Jamanda said.

“Mukanya fell in love with my voice and music in April. He was the one who came up with the idea of a collaboration. He gave me all the rights of the song as part of his efforts to promote and empower youngsters.”

This comes after Mukanya gave Gary Tight rights to remix one of his old songs Vanhu Vatema.

During his Peace Tour, Mukanya chose upcoming musicians to perform as his supporting acts.

Jamanda is an Afro-fusion artiste born on March 13, 1989 in the mining town of Shurugwi. She has an album titled Ndozvidemba under her name.

Her debut studio album was released in 2015 and it comprised tracks such as Ndozvidemba, Gara Ndichauya, Kodi, Mukuru Woye among others.

The first album tackles domestic violence, early child marriages and other social ills.

Over the years, Jamanda performed in pubs and arts festivals among other platforms.

She shared the stage with musicians such as Suluman Chimbetu, Jah Prayzah, Edith WeUtonga, Alexio Kawara, Kessia Masona and Diana Samkange among others.