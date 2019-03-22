Mom, daughter shine at CBZ Marathon

RATIDZO Tomu and her daughter Lynnette left a lasting impression at last weekend’s CBZ marathon after both achieved podium finishes in their respective disciplines.

The mother, 45, led from the front as she continues to give inspiration to her daughter, 26, by coming first in the women wheelchair 21km race.

Lynnette taking to the road for the first time after a knee injury that ruled her out of the track since April last year finished a commendable third in the women 42km race.

A budding female bikini bodybuilder who won her maiden contest last month at the GS Fitness Expo in Harare is also looking forward to a fixture congestion in both bodybuilding and marathon in just under a fortnight.

“I’m really excited that I managed to retain my good form regardless of injury, placing third on return always feels great,” Lynnette told the Daily News.

“It was even a greater feeling to see my mother and I getting podium placements, there’s no better feeling for a daughter than learning from her, she’s the best mother on earth.

“You know what it’s still the same because an athlete is just as good as the amount of effort they put in training. As for me am really happy. It was quite good because I enjoyed the route, the terrain was very friendly this time around.”

Ratidzo said, “It’s all I ever dreamt of, my daughter is a source of joy to me. I’m happy she’s a star in her own right, I’m thankful to the Lord for giving her this talent, the sky is the limit for her.”