JP brings cheer  to Chimanimani

CONTEMPORARY musician Jah Prayzah brought cheer to flood victims in Manicaland, delivering a truck-load of different goods donated by well-wishers.

The musician led the campaign, challenging people to donate anything to assist the victims, making his Belvedere offices the collection point.

The initial target was to fill a minibus but the response was overwhelming and ended up filling the bus and a truck.

Some offered fuel and a Harare family offered their truck to ferry the goods.

Jah Prayzah or simply JP has shared videos with the goods being offloaded in Skyline, with even the helpers excited to meet him.

He even took time to meet some of the helpers, including the volunteer doctors who are on the ground assisting the injured.

“When I challenged everyone I said let’s fill up the Sprinter. But the response has been overwhelming. We are now taking with us a huge truck plus the Sprinter. We got the truck free of charge as well, courtesy of Michelle Mukaro and her family. Thank you, Zimbabwe,” he wrote.

Jah Prayzah declined donations in cash for transparency purposes, urging the givers to convert the cash into goods.

Some people in the Diaspora made offers to send him money but he declined calling them to have their contacts locally receive and buy goods with the money.

His right hand man, Keen Mushapaidze, said the situation on the ground is dire and hailed everyone who donated for the cause.

“The situation there is dire, the extent of the damage is huge. We were in Skyline where they say is better but a general survey shows that the area was severely hit.

“They say there are worst hit areas and people there need assistance. We thank everyone who extended their hands in assisting the victims,” he said.