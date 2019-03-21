Nama ceremony moved to April

NATIONAL Arts Merit Awards (Namas) that were scheduled for this Saturday have been postponed to April 13 following Cyclone Idai that has hit the nation.

In a statement, Arts and Recreation minister Kirsty Coventry said the decision is based on “the current national situation of the effects of the natural disaster, Cyclone Idai that have claimed lives and vastly destroyed properties”.

“Cognisant that we are a culture ministry that values unhu/ubuntu, we saw it noble that we move the awards ceremony and join the rest of fellow Zimbabweans in assisting the affected families.
“My ministry sincerely apologises to the sector, corporates, events manager AB Communications, the public and nation at large for inconveniences caused by this development. We assure that the ceremony will be held accordingly as had been planned at Harare International Conference Centre.

“Also, I take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the nation at large. We are together as a family in this difficult time of immense losses to human lives as well as properties. It is a sad period, we honour and respect all the efforts that are on course to assist the affected,” read the statement.

This year’s edition is set to honour late icons such as Lawrence Simbarashe, aka Mdhara Bhonzo, Oliver Mtukudzi, Dorothy Masuka and Charles Mungoshi.


 

