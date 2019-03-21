Musician releases  song on Cyclone Idai

GOSPEL musician Gift Mahlupeka, who hails from Chimanimani, has released a song Cyclone Idai that seeks to give hope and comfort to victims of the tropical cyclone which left a trail of destruction in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

Mahlupeka penned the song after he lost close relatives in the national disaster.

“I lost a number of friends and relatives in the form of brothers and sisters because of Cyclone Idai. The song is meant to give hope to the affected families as well as appeal for assistance from well-wishers,” Mahlupeka said.

Mahlupeka’s song comes after a number of musicians have lined up Cyclone Idai benefit concerts around the country. The concerts are meant to mobilise for basic rations for the displaced people.

The tropical cyclone reached the country from Mozambique on Friday night, knocking down trees and destroying key infrastructure and hundreds of homes in the process, mainly in Manicaland. The devastating cyclone swept away schools, bridges and homes in low-lying areas in the Manicaland Province, the government confirmed the death of 98 people in Manicaland while at least 150 people were reportedly missing. According to the government, the death toll may rise to 300 as bodies are still being retrieved.

Government has since declared Cyclone Idai a national disaster in respect of the areas that were affected or likely to be affected by the impact of storms in terms of Subsection (1) of Section 27 of the Civil Protection Act (Chapter 10:06).

The Information ministry said the hardest hit residence is Ngangu Township in Chimanimani where tens of deaths were recorded and over a hundred houses destroyed by mud and rock falls while scores of people were reported missing.

However, effects of the tropical cyclone were also recorded in some parts of Masvingo and Mashonaland East provinces.