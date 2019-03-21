Mannex dates Truck Inn

FIREBRAND reggae musician and former Transit Crew lead vocalist Emmanuel ‘‘Mannex’’ Motsi, and his Zimreggaestra Band are back at Southerton’s Truck Inn in the capital tomorrow where they will serenade revellers.

The reggae musician performed at the same venue two years ago, occupying the Friday slot.

Mannex is not new in reggae music circles and according to manager Patson Mashingaidze: “Mannex is a firebrand musician reggae artiste and song writer … ”, adding that the Friday show marking Mannex’s return will be a memorable experience for patrons.

“We promise fans a night of memories where we will belt out renditions of some golden oldies on a reggae tip. Mannex leads the Zimreggaestra Band — the hottest reggae band in the country at the moment. Our fans are used to seeing us On The Roof at Travel Plaza along Josiah Chinamano … but we come back to Truckers Inn by popular demand.”

“If you want to hear real music from all over the world on a reggae tip or even sungura, we are belting them out at Truckers Inn. It will be a night of memories for all of those who will come. We promise fireworks,” said Mashingaidze.

“Reggae followers will remember Mannex for his time with the Bootkin Klan in the early 2000s and later as lead vocalist with the Transit Crew, which produced the hit song Rosie.”

Those who will attend Friday’s show will get a taste of Mannex’s lyrics which are educative and are laden with messages of hope, peace and unity across the racial divide.

In one of his songs titled Munhu Mutema, Mannex boldly declares love for his identity, as a black person, the basis on which reggae music was founded. Baba Vedu, Vanotamba Mapepa, Mwari Ndewe Munhu Wese and Mo Love, among others are some of the tracks Mannex’s fans will dance to. It appears Mannex’s gentle rise in music began back in 2005 when he teamed up with a group of musicians and started the group Bootkin Klan, producing hit tracks such as Tsamba, which topped the charts in 2003. The group went on to release another hit in 2004 — Anoti Nyo Ndiani? (Who Dares?), which became the top African rhythm of the year 2003.

Mannex went on to join The Pied Pipers of the Ruva Rangu (My Flower) fame the following year.

After breaking his ties with Bootkin Klan and Pied Pipers in 2005, Mannex went on to do a solo project, which resulted in the release — through video — of an urban groove album featuring the hit song Munhu Mutema.

The well-travelled reggae musician — who has toured several European countries, including the Czech Republic — has worked with different artistes, including the late Andy Brown, jazz legend Dumi Ngulube, Transit Crew and at one point formed his own band — Mo Familee.