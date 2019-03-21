Guvamombe's bail conditions relaxed

SUSPENDED Chief Magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe yesterday successfully applied for the relaxation of his reporting conditions.

Guvamombe is accused of offering work-related learning to former Cabinet ministers Supa Mandiwanzira and Saviour Kasukuwere at the Harare Civil Courts at a time they were being tried for corruption-related allegations.

Guvamombe is also charged with defeating the course of justice after he allegedly directed a subordinate to recuse himself in a trial involving his business partner’s son. Initially, Guvamombe was ordered not to travel 50km outside Harare without the authority of the investigating officer, to report to the police three times a week amongst other stringent conditions.

Through his lawyer Jonathan Samkange, Guvamombe successfully applied for the cancellation of the 50km travel restriction.

He also successfully applied that he reports to the police once every week on Mondays. The State led by Zivanai Macharaga did not oppose the application.

Macharaga said he consented to the application after it was brought to his attention that Guvamombe’s farm is in Bindura and that his rural home is outside the 50km radius. “I also learnt that the accused person lost two family members and was not able to attend the funerals because of the travel ban,” Macharaga said.

“The accused person was once given his passport to travel to South Africa and he complied with the court order. It is on these three facts that I consented to the application,” he added.