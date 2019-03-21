Ex-Sulu publicist goes solo again

JOE “Local” Nyamungoma, pictured, former Suluman Chimbetu publicist, has revived his solo musical career.

Nyamungoma bounced back with a studio album titled Kuseri Kwacho which is made up of seven dendera tracks: Yave, Ndarova Smart, Peter Ndlovu, Makomo, Ndafara Chose, Kudendera and Mhoroyi.

The Ekhaya Direct frontman announced his arrival in music industry with a debut album Mhoroyi Mhoroyi.

The Norman Tapambwa-produced album Kuseri Kwacho will be launched during the Easter Holiday at Red Cafe in the capital.

“Dendera genre is the only music type that runs in my blood (DNA). On the forthcoming album, I would like to thank Devine Assignments director Biggie Chinoperekwei for both moral and financial support,” Nyamungoma said.

“The album will be sold at Red Cafe in Harare among other places.”

This comes after another former Suluman and Tryson Chimbetu key band member Nyasha Mugari pursued a solo career a couple of years ago.

Mugari briefly performed with Suluman before crossing the floor to be part of Tryson’s Marxist Brothers.

He rose to the position of band manager and helped Chimbetu to fine-tune his career before leaving the ensemble to form the Uncrackables Band. In 2015, he released debut studio album Discovered in 2015.

Owing to his experience with the dendera music, Mugari is also pursuing dendera with a sungura musical beat popularised by the late Simon and Naison Chimbetu.

Other notable examples of band managers who later pursued solo careers include former Andy Muridzo manager Simbarashe “Simba The Lion” Nyaunga, Tytan Skhokho and Elvis Bokosha only to mention a few.

Famed for hit Mukoko — a duet with Ammara Brown — as well as his controversial marriage to socialite Olinda Chapel, Tytan started off as Cynthia Mare’s manager. Under Skhokho Management label, Mare successfully launched her second studio project Songs My Mother Loved in 2013.

The Skhokho Management label went on to recruit the likes of Donald Kanyuchi and Abra Skimbo among others.

Bokosha started off as Tocky Vibes and Guspy Warriors’ manager before going solo to release his own compositions.