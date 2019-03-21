. . . as comedians  fundraise  for disaster victims

LOCAL comedians have joined hands in canvassing support for the victims of Cyclone Idai which has killed close to 100 people and destroyed infrastructure and homes in Chimanimani, Chipinge and some parts of Masvingo.

The comedians will next Friday collaborate for a joint show dubbed Cyclone Idai Fundraising Comedy Show to be held at Rainbow Towers.

Popular comedians Prosper Ngomashi, better known as Comic Pastor, King Kandoro, Tinaye, Ian Phiri, Brain and Hupepe Chule are scheduled to perform at this fundraising event.

Proceeds from the comedy show will be channelled towards the victims of the cyclone. People will be expected to pay in cash or kind, with food, clothes and blankets.

The event comes as comedians continue to tackle issues that affect society with Bustop TV also doing a skit on the cyclone, calling for the opening of community radio stations to ensure that rural people get information.

Lack of information has always been blamed for loss of lives in disaster situations.

With March being women’s month, Bustop TV also came with a skit Sadza Rababa, aimed at fighting gender-based violence.

Cyclone Idai has united several stakeholders in the country, including the arts sector.

Musician Jah Prayzah launched a campaign, collecting aid on behalf of the people at his Belvedere offices.

Gospel musicians have also lined up a benefit event for Sunday with people expected to pay in kind for the support of the people.

Other musicians from other genres have also lined up a benefit gig for the victims.