Warriors need to be cautious

EDITOR — On Sunday, our national team have a chance to return to the continental show piece once again.

I am 100 percent certain that despite us being at home, it is not going to be a stroll in the park.

Congo Brazzaville have some equally gifted players who on their day can create problems for us if we are not cautious.

Sunday Chidzambwa and his charges need to be at their best on Sunday.

There is no room for the same mistakes that we made in Liberia.

If we get a chance, then we might as well bury it because we might miss the ticket to Egpyt at the 11th hour.

We are not under any pressure, it is the Congolese who must be feeling the pressure.

I am certain Zimbabweans are going to come in their number to make sure they give the guys the moral support.

Well done to Zifa for learning from their mistakes from the DRC game.

Selling the tickets in advance is the trend in the modern game.

Go Warriors Go!

Shapiro,

Harare.