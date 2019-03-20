UN secretary-general condoles with Zim

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres is “deeply troubled” by the loss of life in Zimbabwe after a tropical cyclone killed 98 people and injured scores.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary-general, said in a statement yesterday that the UN boss is saddened by the loss of life, destruction of property and displacement of people due to the heavy rains and flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Idai.

“The secretary-general extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to people and government of Zimbabwe. The UN expresses its solidarity with the Zimbabwe authorities and stands ready to work with them as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this disaster,” reads part of the statement.

Heavy winds have been tearing through Manicaland, bringing lightning and heavy rain, battering buildings with hail, flooding streets and uprooting trees as Tropical Cyclone Idai battered the province.