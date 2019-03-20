UN secretary-general condoles with Zim

Staff Writer  •  20 March 2019 12:21PM  •  0 comments

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres is “deeply troubled” by the loss of life in Zimbabwe after a tropical cyclone killed 98 people and injured scores.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary-general, said in a statement yesterday that the UN boss is saddened by the loss of life, destruction of property and displacement of people due to the heavy rains and flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Idai.

“The secretary-general extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to people and government of Zimbabwe. The UN expresses its solidarity with the Zimbabwe authorities and stands ready to work with them as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this disaster,” reads part of the statement.

Heavy winds have been tearing through Manicaland, bringing lightning and heavy rain, battering buildings with hail, flooding streets and uprooting trees as Tropical Cyclone Idai battered the province.

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media