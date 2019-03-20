NRZ to open new rail routes

Train trips between Hwange and Harare will become smaller, as a new transportation link is set to shorten travel times. NRZ is inaugurating new routes, from Harare to Mutoko and the shortened Hwange to Harare as part of the much-touted reforms.

NRZ press officer Nyasha Maravanyika said new trade routes will help the struggling entity improve on efficiency and revenue generation. “We have a number of projected new routes, one of which intends to cut the distance from Hwange to Harare by avoiding passing through Bulawayo and going straight to Kwekwe.

“There is also the projected route from Harare to Mutoko which will stretch over to Nyamapanda and the Lion’s Den to Kafue route.

“The Kafue route will easily connect the country to Zambia while the Mutoko link will connect with Mozambique...,” Maravanyika said at a recent Zimbabwe Infrastructure Summit in the capital, Harare.

This comes as NRZ is posting staggering losses, with the crisis worsened by the recently introduced heavily-subsidised commuter train services that has left the State rail company in turmoil.