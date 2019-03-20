NMB donates to Cyclone Idai victims

More and more corporates are mobilising resources to help victims of Cyclone Idai cope with the tragedy that hit north eastern parts of the country.

NMB Bank has also come to the rescue by donating various foodstuffs and consumables to assist families who have suffered from the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai. To help with mobilisation of more resources, the bank has also opened an account for anyone wishing to help provide relief to those who have lost their homes or suffered in other ways from the effects of the cyclone.

It has in addition invited its staff, customers and members of the public to leave, at any NMB branch, items they would wish to donate to those affected by the cyclone. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by Cyclone Idai,” NMB Bank marketing manager Lindiwe Thebethebe said.

“We are donating $20 000 to aid affected families. We appeal to our staff, clients and citizens at large to donate food, clothes, blankets, sanitary wear and toiletries towards this worthy cause,” she said.

“Donations can be left at any NMB Bank branch. Those wishing to donate money can use the NMB IDAI RELIEF Account Number 021063614, Angwa City Branch.