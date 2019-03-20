Mamombe seeks to be removed from remand

MDC Harare West MP Joana Mamombe yesterday notified the State that she intends to apply for refusal of further remand if the State does not provide her with a trial date on the next court date.

Mamombe is charged with subversion after she held a press conference where she allegedly invited members of her constituency to join hands with trade unions to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

The State had undertaken to finish investigations by April 4.

“If the State does not furnish the accused with a trial date, we will challenge further remand,” Mamombe’s lawyer Jeremiah Bamu told the court. Provincial magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa endorsed the notice on the record.

Allegations against Mamombe are that on January 14, 2019, she held a presser at Civic Centre in Marlborough in her capacity as MDC MP. The court heard that Mamombe together with members of her constituency planned to join hands with other trade unions to coerce and invite them to overthrow Mnangagwa’s government.

It is further alleged that the 25-year-old legislator urged members of her constituency to resort to civil disobedience and demonstrations to shut down Zimbabwe in response to public outcry over fuel price hikes, shortages and high cost of living.

The court heard that between January 14 and 16, 2019 and in response to Mamombe’s presser, members of the opposition, various trade unionists, pressure groups, youth forums and members of the public engaged in violent protests across the country.

As a result property was destroyed, lives were lost, several police officers and members of the public were also injured.

