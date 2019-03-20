Heavyweights vie for Zacc posts

Political, legal and financial heavyweights are vying for commissioners’ posts in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

At least 133 candidates have tossed their bids into the ring, and include former chief executives, politicians, seasoned lawyers, former magistrates as well as senior police officers. However, out of the crowded deck, only 12 names will be forwarded to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who will appoint only 10 commissioners.

The Parliament of Zimbabwe yesterday issued the names of those that are vying for the posts, who include former NMB Bank chief executive officer James Mushore, former Clerk of Parliament Austin Zvoma, lawyer Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, former Kwekwe Central MP Blessing Chebundo, former magistrate Douglas Chikwekwe, former Zacc chairperson Denford Chirindo, lawyer and former Harare West MP Jessie Majome, top cop Angeline Guvamombe, former magistrate Never Katiyo, lawyer Wilbert Mandinde, senior investigator Last Mapuranga, veteran lawyer Ticharwa Garabga and former top cop Edmore Veterai among others.

The recruitment comes after the January dissolution of the previous Zacc team led by Job Whabira.

The Wabhira-led team included Goodson Nguni, Christine Fundira, Denford Chirindo, Cathy Muchechetere, Thandaza Masiye-Moyo, Farai Chinyani, Nanette Silukhuni and Boyana Ndou.

They had been in office since 2015.

“Following the resignation of the chairperson and commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on 31 January 2019, the committee on Standing Rules and Orders called the public to nominate persons to be considered for appointment to the commission. By the closing date, 28 February 2019, the Parliament of Zimbabwe had received 152 nominations,” the Parliament of Zimbabwe said. One has to “be qualified to practice as a legal practitioner in Zimbabwe and have been so qualified for at least seven years”.

Other attributes include qualification to practice as a public accountant or public auditor in Zimbabwe and seven years’ experience or at least 10 years’ experience in investigating crime. The previous commission was accused of being a “toothless bulldog” for failing to effectively deal with corruption, which has become a cancerous scourge in both the private and public sector.

The judiciary has since opened anti-corruption courts to strengthen the fight against corruption, while Mnangagwa has also established a six-member Special Anti-Corruption Unit in his office led by former State prosecutor Tabani Mpofu.

The unit’s mandate is to help investigate corruption cases and make recommendations working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zacc and National Prosecuting Authority.