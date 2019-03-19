Zim to know top diplomat on Friday

The eighth edition of the annual Diplomat of the Year Awards which are meant to celebrate the contribution of all diplomats in Zimbabwe to the development of the country and its people will be held on Friday.

Established in 2012, the first three editions of the awards were hosted by the Diplomat Magazine. After the third edition of the awards in 2014, it was felt that the event had outgrown the founders and there was need to set up a board of trustees to host and manage the awards.

This resulted in the formation of the Diplomacy Appreciation Trust (DAT) which organises and manages the awards each year.

While for the first three editions of the awards, winners were selected based on a popular vote from submissions by embassies, a nomination committee made up of journalists, civic society and business representatives now selects the winners.

This follows the formation of DAT.