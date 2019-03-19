Shamva Gold Mine property auctioned

SHAMVA Gold Mine is today set lose mining and office equipment because of niggling debts.

The Sheriff of the High Court has since instructed Miracle Auctioneers to sell by public auction an assortment of equipment to recover money owed to Simbarashe Moyo and Blessing Chisango.

In the case of the mine’s indebtedness to Moyo, two shipping containers that have been converted into offices, trench pipe metals, battery underground lamps and chargers will be put under the hammer.

Included on the list is a 5 000-litre water tank, two swivel office chairs, 15 office chairs, two boardroom tables, four office desks, a Hisense fridge, canon printer and a central processing unit.

Miracle Auctioneers has also been instructed to auction two shipping containers, electric motors, industrial and two water pumps over a debt owed to Chisango.