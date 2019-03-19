Ranl to field 24 teams up from eleven

THE Rainbow Amateur Netball League is set to field 24 teams for the 2019 season that is scheduled to start this weekend up from the 11 that played last year signifying a 45.83 growth for a league that is still anticipating affiliation to Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina).

Despite submitting their papers to Zina for consideration, Ranl continues to weight on the fringes but the national mother body has however, affiliated the men’s netball league which came as an afterthought and way after Ranl’s submissions.

During Ranl’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Harare on Saturday, the league’s secretary-general Moses Gukurume said they are looking forward to an exciting season this year.

“This AGM is a culmination of a year that has been very fruitful. We are concluding a year and starting another.

“It is an opportunity for us to present to our members and the constituency our financial reports from regions and the state of the league from where we are coming from, where we are now and where we wish to go,” Gukurume said on the side-lines of the AGM.

“It was a very successful year considering that it was our first year. We are happy about the achievements so far and we are going to build on what we did last year to achieve better results this year.”

He said 22 teams have confirmed participation so far with another two hoping to conclude their papers in time for the league resumption this weekend.

“We have got 22 teams so far and we have got two still sitting on the fence. We expect them to join us soon.

“We have got seven that joined from the Super League this season and others were promoted from our lower leagues,” added Gukurume.

Gukurume reiterated that they are not a splinter league but want to be an affiliate of Zina.

“Don’t listen to what individuals in Zina are saying; look at it from a bigger picture. I won’t shy away to say in any village you will always see people who are primitive, people who are backward but what we are saying is Zimbabwe not individuals in Zina will look at the bigger picture of developing netball,” he said.

“But our relationship will remain us as the child and Zina as the mother.

“Despite the fact that they are individuals in Zina who are trying to raise some dust but we hope very soon with the intervention of the SRC and the Sports minister things will be sorted.”

Correctional Services Queens won the inaugural Ranl league last year, Glow Petroleum finished in second place while Platinum Queens came third.