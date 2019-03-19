Nama people's choice award race hots up

THE race for the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) people’s choice gong continues to hot up with artists campaigning for honours.

The awards ceremony is on this Saturday at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) with artists in contest for various awards.

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah has openly backed his stablemate ExQ for the gong. ExQ was nominated twice in different music categories and Jah Prayzah feels he is better placed for the gong.

ExQ has had a fine run under the Military Touch Movement stable and his album Tseu Tseu is in the running for honours.

“I choose you my guy ExQ for Nama people's choice what a great year you had — 2018, work hard play hard… ” Jah Prayzah wrote on Twitter.

Comedian Doc Vikela has also thrown his name in the hat with his comic creation Special Class and urging the series’ lovers to vote for them.

People’s Choice award is usually one of the hotly-contested gongs under Nama which dancehall star Winky D has won twice in a row.

He has not been nominated in any category this year and certainly the people’s choice gong could redeem him.

Winky D has a huge following that supports and defends him on several issues online and he will certainly be in the running for the third people’s choice gong.

He is currently riding high with his latest production MuGarden, which featured soul singer Gemma Griffiths which has broken records.

Over the past years, the race has been reduced to a Winky D, Jah Prayzah race.

Obert Chari of the Mebo fame has also joined the race, with his handlers campaigning for him. Dancer Vein Alfazima is also in the running for the award.