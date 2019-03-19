Kadoma council floats tender

Pauline Hurungudo  •  19 March 2019 2:54PM  •  0 comments

KADOMA City Council (KCC) has floated a tender for water reticulation piping material for Golden Heights low density suburb.
In a notice, the council is inviting bidders to supply high density polyethylene and unplasticised polyvinyl chloride water reticulation piping material for the suburb.

This comes after KCC reported recently that it requires around $4 million to revamp its water reticulation system and install water pumps in specific suburbs to improve water supply.

The city has been plagued by perennial water shortages, resulting in some parts of Kadoma experiencing water cuts while others have never received running water for years.

Due to financial constraints, KCC has not been able to speedily replace ageing infrastructure.

The latest development comes as government has also gone to tender in search of international players to develop its water infrastructure countrywide amid dire water shortages throughout the country. 

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media