Kadoma council floats tender

KADOMA City Council (KCC) has floated a tender for water reticulation piping material for Golden Heights low density suburb.

In a notice, the council is inviting bidders to supply high density polyethylene and unplasticised polyvinyl chloride water reticulation piping material for the suburb.

This comes after KCC reported recently that it requires around $4 million to revamp its water reticulation system and install water pumps in specific suburbs to improve water supply.

The city has been plagued by perennial water shortages, resulting in some parts of Kadoma experiencing water cuts while others have never received running water for years.

Due to financial constraints, KCC has not been able to speedily replace ageing infrastructure.

The latest development comes as government has also gone to tender in search of international players to develop its water infrastructure countrywide amid dire water shortages throughout the country.