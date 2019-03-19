Cyclone Idai benefit  concert set for this Sunday

TOP gospel musicians have lined up a concert to help the victims of Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts of Manicaland.

The event is pencilled for Sunday in Harare at a venue to be announced with all the proceeds going to the victims.

Janet Manyowa, one of the organisers, said the event is meant to mobilise for basic rations for the displaced people.

“Preparations are at an advanced stage. So far, we have minister Michael Mahendere, Pastor G, Sabastian Magacha, Tembalami and myself on the line-up,” Manyowa said.

“To attend the event, people will pay in kind that is blankets, utensils, clothes and groceries among other items which will then be donated to Cyclone Idai victims.”

On the other hand, musician Jah Prayzah has also launched a campaign where he is collecting donations from different areas for the benefit of the victims of Cyclone Idai.

Rising musician Mbeu, who witnessed the rains in Manicaland over the weekend, called for cooperation of stakeholders to assist the victims.

Gospel musician Mathias Mhere has called on all motorists and people not to attempt crossing flooded rivers. His call comes as videos of people being swept away are circulating online.

The tropical cyclone reached the country from Mozambique on Friday night, knocking down trees and destroying key infrastructure and hundreds of homes in the process, mainly in Manicaland.

The devastating cyclone swept away schools, bridges and homes in low-lying areas in Manicaland Province, the government confirmed the death of 65 people in Manicaland while at least 150 people were reportedly missing.

On Saturday, rescue personnel were struggling to evacuate people marooned by floods due to the hostile weather.

Government on Saturday night declared cyclone Idai a national disaster in respect of the areas that were affected or likely to be affected by the impact of the storm in terms of Subsection (1) of Section 27 of the Civil Protection Act (Chapter 10:06).

The Information ministry said the hardest hit residential area is Ngangu Township in Chimanimani where 21 deaths were recorded and over a hundred houses destroyed by mud falls and rock falls while 40 people were reported missing.