Corporates mobilise resources

Corporate donations for Cyclone Idai relief funds are flooding in and pledges continue to be made.

Listed companies, banks, law firms and private companies are among the prominent corporate donors.

Listed companies in Manicaland such as Meikles’s Tanganda Estates and Ariston’s farming plantations in Chipinge and Nyanga lost their crop which was pummelled by Cyclone Idai when it made landfall and proceeded to dump excess rain on the region, that triggered flooding and landslides.

Several businesses have donated thousands of dollars, an amount set to help aid agencies such as the American Red Cross, UN agencies and government departments coordinating relief efforts.

Chimanimani Hotel has opened its doors to those affected by the deadly cyclone. Over 200 and counting are sleeping in the conference rooms. The hotel is kindly appealing for LP Gas, water, food, and blankets.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the country’s largest mobile operator, launched a $50 000 crowdfunding campaign to deal with the disaster.

“Many thanks to 7110 people who have contributed RTGS$57,821.55 towards #cycloneidai.

As part of our commitment, Econet will match dollar for dollar all individual contributions made towards this cause. Do your part by sending your #Donation to EcoCash Biller code 320041. In case of emergency dial 112 Mars or 111 Econet,” the mobile telephony company said yesterday.

Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa also asked the team at Higher Life Foundation, his charity, to help Chimanimani Hotel as part of their efforts to raise bottled water, canned food, and blankets.

NMB donated $20 000 to aid cyclone-hit families.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing minister July Moyo said the mobilisation of resources is receiving a positive response.

The fund aims to raise money to rebuild communities affected by Idai.

anu PF MP and businessman Killer Zivhu’s MyNationFirst-MeSecond campaign also mobilised a relief effort.

“This is about us as a nation, for once let us be united and give a hand towards this disaster,” said the campaign flier.

Businessman Frank Buyanga, through the humanitarian department of his group of companies, which include Cape Town-domiciled Cape Mint, Pagliari and Johannesburg-based African Medallion Group, said he was willing to assist through any possible means.

“While our country and people are undergoing this serious crisis, I assure all Zimbabweans that our group of companies is committed and ready to contribute in any possible manner to overcome the catastrophic impact of this natural disaster and in alleviating the sufferings of the affected victims in our country,” he said in a statement released on the company’s social media platforms.

The businessman said the humanitarian aid arm of the Group had initiated a process to mobilise its members in various countries “to extend all possible humanitarian assistance to the people in affected areas in the coming days”.