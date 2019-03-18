Rights lawyers challenge NGO ban in court

Shamiso Dzingire  •  18 March 2019 12:51PM  •  0 comments

Rights lawyers have filed an urgent chamber application in the High Court challenging government’s decision to suspend the operations of Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development Trust (Cotrad), a local non-governmental organisation (NGO).

This comes after government, through the office of the Masvingo district administrator (DA), last week told Cotrad to cease operations pending investigation into its registration and bonafides

In a letter written to Cotrad, the Masvingo DA’s office instructed Cotrad not to carry out any activities “of any kind” in the jurisdiction of Masvingo district pending investigation on the registration and approval issues of the organisation.

This prompted Cotrad to engage Denford Halimani of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) to file an urgent chamber application in the High Court challenging the DA’s decision to outlaw the NGO’s operations. 

The court application also sought an order for Cotrad to be allowed to resume full operations in Masvingo without any interference.
In the application, Halimani argued that the DA is not empowered by any law to suspend or stop Cotrad’s operations as it is not registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation but as a Trust, created by a Notarial Deed of Donation and Trust, which is registered at the Deeds Registry.

Halimani argued that the order compelling Cotrad, which has been operating in Masvingo province for the past six years, to cease operations had left 5 000 underprivileged people prejudiced and without recourse including the organisation’s eight employees.
Cotrad wants the High Court to reverse the Masvingo DA’s directive to suspend its operations including to be allowed to resume full operations in Masvingo without any interference and for the decision to be declared null and void and of no force and effect.

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media