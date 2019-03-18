Potraz moves to avert service blackouts in cyclone-hit areas

The Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) yesterday said it was working closely with mobile network operators (MNOs) to avoid service blackout in areas devastated by Cyclone Idai.

This comes as rescue workers began a massive relief operation in Manicaland yesterday following the cyclone that killed at least 31 people, sent thousands into emergency shelters and disrupted communications in the province.

“Cyclone Idai is ravaging Zimbabwe leaving a trail of destruction on critical communication infrastructure and related support infrastructure including pylons, roads and towers.

“Aware that communication services are critical for ongoing rescue operations, Potraz is working closely with network operators to avoid service blackout in affected areas,” the regulator said in a statement, saying those in danger may call 112.

Potraz has in the past provided 24 satellites and handed then to Civil Protection Unit which are currently being used in crises like this.