Musician, fashion enthusiast in one out to conquer

A budding musician and fashion designer is determined to make a name for herself in the arts industry. Tapiwa Jeannie, 19, is currently working on her debut album Afro Punk, which she said will be out this month.

While working on her album she will also be fulfilling her passion in fashion, which has seen her designing outfits for herself while working to penetrate the industry. She said her music consists of experiences she has witnessed in her life and her forthcoming eight-track album will be testimony to that.

“I call my music Afro Punk because it is a fusion of our African type of music and the foreign sound. This is meant to widen the audience base,” she said. “I’m a musician and a fashion designer, hoping to also make my designs known. I hope to make designs and dress celebrities and at the same time making my music known.

So far, I have designed outfits for myself, done some orders for church uniforms and other African attires,” she added. The songstress will be dropping singles as precursors to the album.

“I will be releasing two singles Tsungirira and Body On Me. Tsungirira is about life experiences and troubles. Body On Me is a long song. I believe I’m versatile and comfortable singing about any subject,” she said.

Tapiwa said she will be hoping to come up with her debut video off the forthcoming album. “So far I’m working to have my first video and I think it will be coming from my album,” she said. She admits that all is not well for one to make it in the music industry but she will strive till she reaches her potential.

“It is difficult, all the expenses such as recording have to be covered. I have the passion and I believe I will get there,” she said.