Japanese govt builds  18 schools in Gokwe

THE government of Japan in partnership with the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) Zimbabwe last week commissioned four fully furnished schools it built in Gokwe North under the “Every child in school” joint programme, bringing the total number of schools the mission has built in the area to 18.

Japanese deputy head of mission to Zimbabwe Kenichi Kasahara implored students to take advantage of the new classrooms and work hard to bring out unique talents and potential.

ADRA country director Judith Musvosvi implored the government to register the 18 schools so that the pupils enrolled are able to sit for their public exams.

Primary and Secondary Education deputy minister Edgar Moyo assured the community that his ministry will register the schools and commended the stakeholders for an excellent initiative which he said will spur better results for Gokwe pupils due to improved infrastructure and better learning environment.