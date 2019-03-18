Emcoz president Chimbghandah dies

THE Employers’ Confederation of Zimbabwe (Emcoz)’s president has died.

Matthew Chimbghandah, who died after a short illness, joined Emcoz as president in 2017 after being a human resources executive of OK Zimbabwe for many years.

A variety of committees have sent their condolences messages to the bereaved families.

“Emcoz executive committee, services committee, labour committee, finance committee, members and the Secretariat would like to express their heartfelt condolences to the Chimbghandah family on the passing on of its president …Chimbghandah,” the statement read.

“Emcoz is honoured to have him as president since September 2017 and may God comfort the Chimbghandah family during this difficult time.”

The late Emcoz boss had over 26 years of experience in manpower and personnel positions in Zimbabwe, gained through positions held with Harare City Council, the Posts and Telecommunications Corporation, Anglo American Corporation Limited and Colcom Holdings Limited.

Emcoz promotes and protects the interests of employers in Zimbabwe, by lobbying government on national policies, practices and standards on labour, employment and related socio-economic issues.