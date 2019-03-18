Controversial Vimbai billed to perform in Hre

Controversial and Netherlands-based singer Vimbai Zimuto, who has been on a nude pictures posting spree is expected to showcase her act at Theatre in the Park on Friday.

Vimbai is part of entertainers that will be supporting singer Dereck Mpofu who will be launching his fourth album. Talented Pah Chihera, comedienne Mai Titi, rapper Mzimba The Cheyameni and Simjoe, will also perform at the event. All eyes will definitely be on Vimbai who has of late been breaking the Internet with her racy beach pictures, with people eager to witness her stage work.

However, Mpofu said he is optimistic the album, titled Godobori 2.0 will charm the hearts of many as he introduced new styles. The 13-track album featured Ghanaian Wiyaala on the song Imali, Mr Lorraine from the United Kingdom, Rachel J and Mai Titi.

Rachel J recently dropped a beautiful video which featured dancehall stars Soul Jah Love, Sniper and Lady Squanda. Mai Titi has been working on her singing career, which saw her trying her hand in Zimdancehall, working with Soul Jah Love and even attending his album launch at Takashinga Sports Club last year.

Music producer and guitarist Mono Mkundu worked on many of the tracks on the album and will be the host at the launch. “This is my new baby. I am excited because from sampling with close people the response has been overwhelming. “I am excited about all collaborations especially with the Ghanaian Wiyaala who brought in a whole new dimension to the track Imali.

“Mai Titi as well shone on a totally Ndebele track and owned the language.“ Rachel J took off her afro dance genre and totally brought the soul into the relatable song Njiva,” he said.

Mpofu has worked with singers Mzimba and Simjoe on the MOST project which translated to Men Of Special Talents and they have been showcasing their work at different venues.