Mutare council fights audit report

MUTARE City Council (MCC) is disputing findings of a forensic report into its land management, which seem to suggest impropriety on the part of the city fathers.

Through its lawyers, Bere Brothers Legal Practitioners, MCC told the Daily News on Sunday that there was no need to rush into conclusions since the findings of the audit are still to be ascertained as fact.

Among other things, the audit by the Local Government and National Housing ministry claims that there was no transparency in the allocation and sale of a piece of land to Musha Mukadzi Housing Project for the development of 187 stands in the Hobhouse area at a cost of $176 000.

It goes on to suggest that the land developer might not have paid anything to council which claim has since been rubbished by the land developer.

MCC lawyers’ told the Daily News on Sunday this week it will soon make a proper disclosure of the state of its accounts with Musha Mukadzi after looking into all the questions the auditors raised.

“Certainly the auditors raised the issue, not as fact but for council to look into, and our client (MCC) is still looking into it.

“It is only after council has looked into the questions raised that it would be appropriate for whatever would have been established to be published,” Bere Brothers said.

Council said their relationship with the land developer was good and mutually beneficial.

“It is imperative to note that council’s corporate relationship with Musha Mukadzi is cordial and beneficial.”