GMM to set Byo alight

BULAWAYO’s White City Stadium B Arena will reverberate when the Goodness and Mercy Ministries train invades the venue in the Zimbabwe’s second city in two weeks’ time.

This is the second time the GMM founder — Prophet Tapiwa Freddy — visits the City of Kings after the ministry’s first visit in June 2017.

According to GMM, the March 29 event has been organised following public demand.

“We are going to Bulawayo because the number of people from Matabeleland who visit our offices daily keeps increasing. So we are giving them the opportunity to have an experience of the spiritual spectacles in their own backyard. However, we are not only going to Bulawayo for miracles but also to preach the Word of Jesus and we also expect a lot of people to give their lives to Christ.”

Dubbed the spiritual spectacles Night Bulawayo Edition 2, the all-night event promises to be exciting with a star-studded cast of musicians on show.

The GMM leader — himself an accomplished musician — has roped in a predominantly female cast for the all-night event in Bulawayo with Agatha Murudzwa, Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi, Sisters of Paradise, who is based in the city of Kings, expected to perform.

Red-hot gospel sensation Mathias Mhere, who will also grace the White City event, completes the list of performers for the night.

The Glen View-based church’s leader — who is better known as the “spiritual spectacles master” by his legion of fans — added; “We are taking spiritual spectacles to Matabeleland by public demand and by God’s grace.

“We surely are expecting a huge crowd … in the City of Kings mainly because of the pull of the spiritual spectacles, which is a unique gift.”

The Harare-based cleric has hogged the limelight with his controversial spiritual spectacles, which have proved to be very popular with congregants.

He has previously said spiritual spectacles enable believers to see into the spiritual realm.

Freddy’s critics have accused him of using African occult powers for divination, to which he responded: “Prophecy and miracles deliver people from satanic influence and draws people to God. Just like in the Bible when God drew Moses’ attention through a burning bush (Exodus 3 verse 1), I use spiritual spectacles to unravel mysteries and help people repent and seek God.”

Freddy, who has also gone on crusades in Mutare has previously said: “In crucifying Jesus, Satan gave people direct access to God, through Jesus Christ who died for our sins. Jesus Himself was ‘clean’. He had not sinned at all.”

Defending his spiritual spectacles then, he said; “It is foolishness for a person to like the pregnancy but deny the woman. As such, if you love miracles, you must also love Jesus who made spiritual spectacles happen.

“Through the Spiritual spectacles anointing upon me, people are able to see their future on their own … people must be ready to be located by the prophetic radar. Hazvibvumidzwe kuti paitike chinhu chisina kumbobvira chakaporofitwa (It is not acceptable for something to happen that has never been prophesied)!”

“If you love the pregnancy, you must love the wife who carries the pregnancy. Other miracles will involve healing and deliverance.

“People are going to be freed from spiritual attacks. We are expecting a huge turnout at the event.”

Pasinawako-Ngolomi will sample songs from her albums Aripo, Anotida, Anesu Jesu Narini and Paita Nyasha among others while Murudzwa has a number of albums to her name, including Press On, Upenyu Hwangu, Grace Period, Ngatitye Mwari and Mwari Anotiona.

On the other hand, Mhere, popularly known for his hit Favour is expected to light up the Bulawayo venue with a number tracks from his albums Double Double, Tinoda Nyasha, Anoita Minana, Nguva Yenyasha and Glory to Glory.