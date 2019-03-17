43 injured as bus overturns in Kadoma

At least 43 people were injured when a CAG bus headed to Harare overturned three times yesterday, police said.

The bus, travelling from Victoria Falls, rolled off the highway at the 134-kilometre peg along Kadoma Road in the early hours of the morning, trapping passengers underneath the vehicle, police and paramedics said.

The cause of the accident, after which seven passengers were in a critical condition, is not yet known, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.

“The cause of the accident is still under investigation and we suspect that the driver may have lost control of the bus due to speeding,” Nyathi said.

He said the injured occupants were treated in Kadoma and seven of them were referred to Harare. Zimbabwe has problems with road safety.

Dozens of people are killed in accidents every year, according to the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.