Top unionists arrested at airport

Staff Writer  •  16 March 2019 4:05PM  •  0 comments

THE Southern Africa Trade Union Co-ordination Council (Satucc) delegation has described how they were detained at Robert Mugabe International Airport yesterday and interrogated for hours by six State security agents who demanded details on the purpose of their visit, where they would be staying, whom they were going to meet and issues to be discussed.

Satucc executive secretary Austin Muneku and executive council member Mahoronga Kavihuha felt harassed and intimidated with the actions of the State security apparatus. The interrogation of the Satucc delegation comes barely a month after the State reversed a deportation order against ITUC-Africa secretary-general Kwasi Adu Amankwah who was in the country on the same mission.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions said it was appalled by the “maltreatment of trade unionists which continues to manifests in the so-called second republic and there are no indications towards reforming.”

