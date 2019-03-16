SA-based sungura musician drops debut album

Entertainment Writer  •  16 March 2019 12:20PM  •  0 comments

South Africa-based musician Peter Chizeya released his debut sungura album Bindu Rerudo last week. The eight-track project was recorded at Heart Beat Studios and is being marketed and distributed by Diamond Studios.

Songs making the album are: Tinongotenda, Chengeta Moyo, Samasimba, Ndima Yehupenyu, Svitsa, Misodzi, Pindai Murudo and Rudo Ndirwo Rukuru. Born in Rusape, Chizeya — who drives haulage trucks in South Africa — said he believes in originality.
“My music is original though it is sungura. I used to sing in churches when I was growing up.

My friends encouraged me to record an album after I showed passion and versatility in the music industry,” the 30-year-old musician said. Chizeya believes Bindu Rerudo deserves the attention of both Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“If my music is given enough attention it deserves, it will go a long way in entertaining and educating the society, especially in Zimbabwe and South Africa where I operate from,” he said.
“So far, I am happy with the response my music is getting from the market. However, a lot is still to be done considering that I am still starting music commercially.”

Chizeya is planning to partner established musicians on live concerts. “This year, my main thrust is to stage a number of concerts in Zimbabwe and South Africa. I am engaging established musicians from both Zimbabwe and South Africa to assist me on this task. I will not rest until my music penetrates both countries,” he said.

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media