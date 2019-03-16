SA-based sungura musician drops debut album

South Africa-based musician Peter Chizeya released his debut sungura album Bindu Rerudo last week. The eight-track project was recorded at Heart Beat Studios and is being marketed and distributed by Diamond Studios.

Songs making the album are: Tinongotenda, Chengeta Moyo, Samasimba, Ndima Yehupenyu, Svitsa, Misodzi, Pindai Murudo and Rudo Ndirwo Rukuru. Born in Rusape, Chizeya — who drives haulage trucks in South Africa — said he believes in originality.

“My music is original though it is sungura. I used to sing in churches when I was growing up.

My friends encouraged me to record an album after I showed passion and versatility in the music industry,” the 30-year-old musician said. Chizeya believes Bindu Rerudo deserves the attention of both Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“If my music is given enough attention it deserves, it will go a long way in entertaining and educating the society, especially in Zimbabwe and South Africa where I operate from,” he said.

“So far, I am happy with the response my music is getting from the market. However, a lot is still to be done considering that I am still starting music commercially.”

Chizeya is planning to partner established musicians on live concerts. “This year, my main thrust is to stage a number of concerts in Zimbabwe and South Africa. I am engaging established musicians from both Zimbabwe and South Africa to assist me on this task. I will not rest until my music penetrates both countries,” he said.