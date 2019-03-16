Reform now before it's too late

16 March 2019 1:05PM  •  0 comments

EDITOR — Someone once said that it is never too late to turn back and do the right thing. What Zanu PF seems to be blind to is that in their exclusion of all and anything not perceived to be Zanu PF they are more and more isolating the very people they supposedly went to war for.

 A strong economy, law and order, strong human rights record and unity would make Zanu PF look good.  They would become attractive to their own people. But instead there is a steady rejection from both sides and a growing determination from Zimbabweans to be set free. 

Zanu PF are in the process of self destructing. The Lord, Himself, will see to that. It is a strange paradox that in Zanu PF’s current state its leaders are so determined to cling to power despite their destructive policies. They have dug the pit and they have dug it deep. And they are falling into it. 

Many are waiting to assist and advise yet they continue to spurn the very hands that could be their saving grace.
Yes, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is trying, but Zanu PF is always Zanu PF. Change your ways, repent now!
TruthBTold

