Mutambi delighted

Beatrice based sungura musician Simon Mutambi is delighted after sungura maestro Alick Macheso offered to record his forthcoming album Hazvipere Mushe for free.

The Cobra Kings frontman said he will have the sungura giant feature on one of the songs off the seven-track album.

Macheso has helped and continues to help several upcoming musicians find their footing in the music industry.

“This is a humbling development that Baba Sharo has offered to pay for all my recording fees. Recording starts on Tuesday and we will be recording at Alema Studios. When everything is done then we will talk of the release and launch. We will look at the songs and Baba Sharo will feature on one of them,” he said.

Tracks on the album include Vabereki, John Cena, Hutsinye and Ba Juju. Mutambi always attends Macheso’s shows and last month he played the supporting role at Macheso’s show in Southerton.

He is widely regarded as Macheso’s copycat because of his bass guitar strumming skills and the latest development shows a cordial relationship between them.

Mutambi, the first sungura musician to play at the prestigious arts fete, the Harare International Festival of the Arts, has been on an expansive drive that has seen him driving to South Africa on a number of occasions.

He said the neighbouring country has been favourable in terms of musical returns that he has managed to acquire kits for his band.

“South Africa has been favourable. We have performed in different provinces there and the response has been overwhelming.

“I have managed to revamp and acquire new instruments and kit such as the PA system,” he said.