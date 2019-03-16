Cimas unit managing director dies

Nokuthaba Nkomo  •  16 March 2019 3:59PM  •  0 comments


CIMAS Medical Aid division managing director Washington Madzivadondo has died. In a statement, the medical aid society confirmed his untimely death pointing out the positive contribution the deceased made towards Cimas’ growth.

Under his leadership, the division has grown to include the development of products and packages that benefit members from all walks of life and gathered Cimas numerous awards, the success of which he always attributed to the support of the Society’s members.

“He will be dearly remembered for his caring spirit and commitment to the wellbeing of not only members, but colleagues and staff he came into contact with,” the statement read. Madzivadondo worked for the Society from February 2004 until September 2006 as a research officer. In 2007, he became assistant manager for membership and subscriptions.

He returned to head the medical aid division in 2016.

