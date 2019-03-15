Zanu PF youths to  picket US Embassy

Shamiso Dzingire  •  15 March 2019 3:53PM  •  0 comments

Zanu PF youths have threatened to besiege the US embassy until President Donald Trump removes sanctions.
Washington extended sanctions against Harare by another year earlier this month, dampening President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-engagement efforts.

Trump extended the sanctions on Zimbabwe weeks after the European Union (EU) decided against hitting the country’s under-pressure ‘‘new dispensation’’ with fresh sanctions.
Zanu PF youth leader Pupurai Togarepi said they will occupy the US embassy to pressure Trump’s administration to remove the sanctions.

“We will hold vigil at the USA embassy until they remove illegal sanctions on our country,” Togarepi said.
The move by the Zanu PF youth league comes at a time when the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association is also organising a nationwide march to the US embassy on a date yet to be announced.

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media