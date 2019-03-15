New Nissan Navara  continues to make waves

The new Nissan Navara Pickup is one of the best all round utility vehicles ever to hit Zimbabwean shores!

This is all thanks to its eye-catching style, heavy duty five-link coil rear suspension which gives it superior off and on road performance, high level of luxury features and best in class fuel economy.

All of which are perfectly blended with exemplary levels of safety to create a truly South African vehicle that defines what a “can do, go anywhere” driving attitude really is.

Although the monstrous but still elegant new Nissan Navara was officially launched in the country two years ago, the vehicle continues to turn heads because of its robust good looks.

With the introduction of the first generation Navara back in 1997 onto the market, Nissan has become a strong contender in the pickup segment.

To date millions have been sold globally and all who are loyal to the brand are proud of the heritage the Navara has added to the Nissan brand.

All models will be powered by the new 140 kW YS23DDT twin-turbo diesel engine. Coupled with the award-winning coil, five link rear suspension, the all new Navara packs a lot of punch. Talk about luxury and stability in a double cab..

The striking new design of the all-new Navara centres on the next-generation V-motion grille. The V-shape of the bold chrome grille flows into the creased bonnet and is resolved on the tailgate, which features a stamped V-motif.

The first hints of the Navara’s SUV-features are seen in the full LED-headlights with boomerang-style LED daytime running lights across the range. The High-grade also features LED turn indicators in the chromed side-mirrors.

Load carrying capacity has also been upgraded significantly. The new Navara can carry up to 1 002kg, depending on specification level, and thanks to its powerful new engine it can tow a braked trailer of up to 3 500kg.

The Navara has a 229mm ground clearance, but the new raised suspension set-up and smart design have allowed for a 3-degree improvement in the approach (33.0 degrees), ramp-over (25.2 degrees) and departure angles (27.9 degrees).

The suspension and drivetrain set-up also means that the new Navara has a lateral tilt angle of up to 50 degrees.

The new engine delivers 140kW at 3 750rpm and 450Nm, which is available across a wide engine

spectrum and which peaks for 1 000rpm between

1 500rpm and 2 500rpm.

Fuel consumption in a combined cycle has been officially rated at 6.5 litres per 100km, allowing for a range of over 1 000km on a full 80 litre fuel tank.

The double cab models all feature the new coil spring rear suspension.

The set-up combines traditional pick-up load carrying capabilities, with the benefits normally associated with an SUV with a similar suspension set-up.

These include better road holding, car-like ride comfort even over rutted gravel roads and better tracking through high-speed corners.

It is available with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a new, seven-speed automatic gearbox.

The automatic gearbox features gear ratios selected to specifically optimise the torque delivery of the new twin turbo engine and also offers a manual shifting function.

Behind the steering wheel, the driver is welcomed by a brand-new cockpit design.

The design centres on the touch-screen infotainment and navigation system that is standard equipment across the range.

When it comes to infortainment, it’s an entertainers dream…. No compromise. High-grade models also add features such as dual zone climate control and keyless entry with a Start/Stop button.