Mine workers get 80  percent salary increase

Workers in the mining industry have been awarded an 80 percent wage increase following negotiations between the Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe (AMWUZ) and the Chamber of Mines.

In a statement, AMWUZ president Tinago Ruzive said the salary increase will be covering the period January to December 2019.

This has the effect of raising the minimum wage for the industry from $262,32 to $468,58.

“This increase is based on the dollar value increase for those mines who may be paying above the minimum due to various reasons or merit, therefore no employee shall fail to get an increase,” Ruzive said.

This comes after previous efforts to hike mine workers’ wages hit a brick wall in December 2017.

Workers in the mining sector have been appealing for their monthly wages to be increased to a minimum of $500 per month, saying the current wage level had turned them into paupers.

The Chamber of Mines, AMWUZ and employers in general were being urged to improve on the salary of workers are still way below the poverty datum line for the lowest paid employee.