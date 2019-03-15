Eagles rediscover mojo,  Tuskers thump Mountaineers

Newly-Crowned Pro-50 Champions Eagles have rediscovered their winning formula after evading the Rhinos horn to win the morning T20 encounter by six wickets at Harare Sports Club yesterday to make it two wins in two.

Having cut short their celebrations after a rude awakening in their opening two matches at the hands of Tuskers and Mountaineers on Monday and Tuesday, sweet revenge on the Bulawayo side Tuskers on Wednesday was the tonic the Stuart Matsikenyeri-coached side needed to get back into contention.

Yesterday, Eagles’ opener Cephas Zhuwao with his second half century of the tournament, a 46-ball 73 helped his team fly to safety, 159/4 in 17.3 overs in chase of Rhinos’ 158/8 in 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper batsman Richmond Mutumbami weighed in with 34 runs while captain Tino Mutombodzi was unbeaten on 22 runs.

“My job is to score runs and I enjoy it more when I contribute with the bat in a winning cause like this.

''It’s not over yet, we will continue to put on polished performances so that we claim a stake in the finals of the competition. A double will be a good way to end the season,” Zhuwao told the Daily News yesterday.

For Rhinos, opening batsman Prince Masvaure scored 53 runs from 57 balls before he was run out by a Tari Musakanda/ Mutumbami combination while Ryan Burl top scored with an unbeaten 48-ball 77 which however, went in vain as his team ended on the losing side.

Eagles’ seamer Trevor Garwe claimed three wickets for 25 runs in four overs. Eagles date Mountaineers in an afternoon kick off at Harare Sports today before winding off their round robin campaign with a clash against the wounded Rhinos tomorrow.

In the match played in the afternoon, team of the moment Tuskers massacred Mountaineers by 106 runs thanks to Brian Chari’s 93 runs up the order and Sean Williams’ 41.

Mountaineers’ chase got off to a worst possible start after the Mutare side lost opener Innocent Kaia for a golden duck; caught behind by wicketkeeper Sean Handirisi off Charlton Tshuma’s bowling.

From then on the script failed to go according to plan after left-arm spinner Milton Shumba’ late show saw the 18-year-old spinner taking four wickets for four runs in just 2.2 overs.

Tshuma and Williams picked two wickets apiece.

Rhinos and Tuskers open proceedings this morning at Harare Sports Club while Tuskers take on Mountaineers in another morning kick off tomorrow.