'Disprove claims of sexual relations'

Ideal Zimbabwe opposition leader Tinashe Jonasi has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to appear in court and disprove sensational claims he made against the Zanu PF front man.

Jonasi said this while making a bail application before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa. He is being charged with undermining the authority of the president, after he accused him of having extra-marital affairs with Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

The State yesterday opposed Jonasi’s release on bail on the basis that he doesn’t have a valid passport, yet he made the allegations while in South Africa. The State argued this means he sneaked into the country without a passport and can easily slip out again.

The prosecutor said Jonasi was a flight risk because he has connections in South Africa and is of no fixed abode.

Jonasi’s lawyer Ntonkozo Tachiona said the State must call Mnangagwa and Mutsvangwa to the stand.

“State cannot disprove that Mutsvangwa and Mnangagwa have a child together or that Mohadi is a killer and Chiwenga bleached his skin,” she said.