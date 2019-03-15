Benhura showcases biggest local solo exhibition

Internationally-renowned stone sculptor Dominic Benhura says at 51 he has to show the world of art how refined he has become, hence his solo exhibition which opens today at Amanzi Restaurant in Chisipte, Harare.

He told the Daily News yesterday he will be showcasing more than 40 pieces with varying themes from animals, birds to human figures. “This show encompasses all the styles I have mastered over the years as it comprises of diverse pieces with various themes and messages.

“The show comprises large, medium and even small stone sculptures for different tastes — collectors will be spoilt for choice.” He said he was impressed with the artistic and refreshing gardens at Amanzi Restaurant. “The garden is beautiful and it brings out the freshness of the pieces; it has this artistic gaze that you rarely find in most exhibition parks or galleries.”

One of the most illustrious stone sculpture collectors and gallery owner, Roy Guthrie said he was happy that Benhura was exhibiting in Zimbabwe as this will tickle the local market.

“Dominic’s work is well known and marketed overseas and it is encouraging that he showcases his works locally for local collectors,” said Guthrie.

He added that Benhura remains the leading stone sculptor of his generation. “He is innovative and continues to evolve. I like him because he has the courage to try new things; he is a leader when it comes to creativeness.”

The exhibition’s curator Vivian Croisette from ZimSculpt said while renowned stone sculptors are known to always export their products; it is encouraging when an artist of Benhura’s stature decides to exhibit such a big solo show at home.

“Also local galleries are not showcasing contemporary art; hence this is a plus for the local arts industry. We also have collectors in the country who will have a chance to collect Benhura’s art,” said Croisette.