Mum caged 12 years for killing son

Staff Writer  •  14 March 2019 12:44PM  •  0 comments

A Marange woman has been jailed eight years for fatally assaulting her son after he was turned back home for not having a pen. High Court judge Justice Hlekani Mwayera caged Lydia Kahwema for an initial 12 years before suspending four years.

It was the State’s case that Kahwema violently attacked her 13-year-old son, who was doing Grade 7, on February 26 when he was turned back home for not having a pen. She hit her with an electrical cable all over the body and rammed his head onto the wall until he started bleeding from the nose and mouth.

The boy then started vomiting before falling unconscious and later died on admission at Mutare Provincial Hospital.His body was later taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for post-mortem which pinned the death on traumatic force. Malvern Musarurwa was prosecuting.

