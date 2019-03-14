Much appreciated

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo yesterday took the opportunity to invite on board more sponsors to partner the association in the development of football starting from grassroots going up to the topflight level.

Speaking as the guest of honour during the prize handover ceremony of a silver Nissan Note vehicle sponsored by local fuel suppliers Ruyamuro Service Station to Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) footballer of the year — Mushowani defensive link-man Clive Dzingai-, Kamambo said the association was moving towards a new football philosophy for the country which needs the support of more corporates.

“To the sponsor I appreciate your partnership that you have with NRSL…we appreciate the economic environment that we are living in but you managed to spend your hard-earned cash…it’s not very easy but you sacrificed to do that.

“More importantly, I am also happy that you have promised that you will partner NRSL for years to come,” Kamambo said yesterday.

He added that the new Zifa administration was determined to develop youth football. “We want to come up with a football philosophy for Zimbabwe so we are coming up with a youth programme…to instil this philosophy in them at a tender age so we want to catch them young particularly the players, coaches and referees…we would need people like you to partner us in those activities so that we promote our football.

“We have other partners whom I cannot name at the moment who have agreed to take over our schools, our youth leagues and our grassroots. “As for the grassroots, we won’t be having some structures this year but we will make sure we distribute some footballs to every ward.

“We have over 841 wards in Zimbabwe we just want to make sure that in every ward football is played. “We don’t want to take the limelight from you it’s your day today Clive and Ruyamuro Service Station I really appreciate the support you are giving to NRSL,” said the Zifa boss.

Kamambo also challenged Dzingai to up his game and prove critics that he has what it takes to help his newly-promoted premiership to make it in the top division. “To me it means the player deserves this, it must not end in division one; we expect you to do the same in the premier league…we also expect that come next year you will be part of the team that is going to Afcon…I also expect you to take another honour in PSL so that you surprise them and prove to them that it was not by mistake that you became the soccer star of the year in Northern Region,” he said

The 27-year-old star thanked his teammates and coaching staff and pledged to continue working hard on his game. “I’m very happy with this reward of hard work. All credit to my teammates and coaches but above all credit to my parents and God the Creator for without Him there’s nothing that we can do on our own,” Dzingai said.

Ruyamuro Service Station operations director Gutsa said they are in for a long term partnership with NRSL. “We are in it for a long term. We decided to be part of this gathering and honour our word as we promised that we would deliver a vehicle to the best player of the 2018 season.

“This season we are back again with another reward for the player of the year as we look to play a role in the development of football in the NRSL while we will also look at other possible areas of sponsorship in the bigger scheme of things,” said Gutsa.