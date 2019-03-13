Veteran journalist Makwanya dies

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s (ZBC) diplomatic correspondent Judith Makwanya has died.

The veteran journalist was 55.

According to David Makwanya, brother to Judith, she succumbed to multiple organ failure after a short illness.

She was allegedly admitted at West End clinic in Harare on Monday, before her sudden death.

The Information ministry confirmed the passing of the veteran journalist on their Twitter handle yesterday.

“Government learns with sadness of the untimely passing on of diplomatic correspondent .... Makwanya.

“Judith served her country with distinction and was one of the journalists placed on the sanctions list which became a Roll of Honour for Patriots. May Her Soul Rest in Peace.”

Commenting on her passing, ZBC chief executive officer Patrick Mavhura said, the national broadcaster is “deeply shocked and saddened at the passing on of… a giant of Zimbabwean broadcast journalism and one of our longest serving members of staff”.

According to ZBC “she joined on June 1, 1990 as a news reporter”.

Yesterday condolences poured on social media, as many were saddened by the passing of the popular veteran journalist.

Makwanya had become household name, with a news career bridging through several generations in Zimbabwe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa also passed his condolences saying “many will remember her strident and passionate reports inspired by a deep love for her profession, country and her people”.