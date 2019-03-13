Green maize vendors flood Bulawayo CBD

The number of illegal maize roasting vendors has risen sharply in the city since the beginning of summer in a move that has proved to be a headache to the Bulawayo City Council (BCC).

This has seen the council engaging in cat and mouse chases with the vendors, who have been sprouting all over the Central Business District (CBD).

This is carried in the latest council minutes as submitted by the director of health services.

“The population of these vendors has increased to virtually every street corner. These vendors were using hot charcoal which could also be a fire hazard. He also observed scrap metal refuse was an eyesore and had not been collected in the city for a long time,” read the minutes in part.

In her response, chamber secretary Sikhangele Zhou explained that enforcement of by-laws regarding maize roasting was in progress, adding that an operation to weed the vendors out of the CBD was underway.

Meanwhile, the local authority said it was considering a wage increase for community groups which assisted in the provision of cleaning services as part of the broader initiative to ensure the city remains clean.